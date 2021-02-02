Cement Co. Says Justices Must Rule On Email Service

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Mexican cement company is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Tenth Circuit ruling enforcing a $36 million arbitral award against it, arguing that the high court must resolve a deepening split over whether email is appropriate to put a foreign party on notice of litigation. Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, which is fighting enforcement of an arbitral award issued to Bolivian investment firm Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA following a dispute stemming from a shared investment in a cement company, claims the Tenth Circuit wrongly allowed the investment firm to serve its U.S. counsel via email....

