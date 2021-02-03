DC Circ. Told Calif. Vehicle Waiver Case Should Continue

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- A coalition of right-leaning states on Wednesday opposed the Biden administration's recent request to freeze D.C. Circuit litigation over a Trump-era move to strip California's authority to set its own vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards. Ohio, Texas and several other states say the fight over California's authority is not irrelevant if the Biden administration changes the federal government's position because there are underlying constitutional issues at stake. If Biden takes a different course, the federal government's power to issue a waiver to California so it can set its own its own standards will still matter and the court...

