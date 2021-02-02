Pop Warner Accuses Hanes, Varsity Brands Of Stealing TM

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- The largest youth football club in the U.S. is accusing Hanesbrands Inc. and a unit of a sportswear company owned by Bain Capital of infringing its name and logo. The Pennsylvania-based nonprofit Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc. has taken aim at online advertising from Hanesbrands' Champion sportswear brand and BSN Sports LLC, accusing the companies of trademark infringement in two separate lawsuits filed in California federal court on Monday. BSN is a unit of Texas-based Varsity Brands, which Bain Capital picked up for an estimated $2.5 billion in 2018. In 2013, BSN Sports inked a deal with Pop Warner to distribute...

