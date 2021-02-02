Icahn Cos. Sue Insurers To Cover Refinery Buyout Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Several Carl Icahn-controlled entities have sued a group of five insurers in Delaware court, seeking a declaration that their $50 million policies should cover proposed class litigation accusing them of buying out a refinery operator partnership at a dishonest price and shorting investors millions of dollars. In a suit filed Saturday, CVR Refining LP said its primary insurer XL Specialty Insurance Co. and excess carriers Twin City Fire Insurance Co. and Allied World National Assurance Co. Inc. have shirked obligations to indemnify it in the underlying case, while Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co. and Argonaut Insurance Co. have refused to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS