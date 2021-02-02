Winston, Ropes Pilot $2.1B Deal For Satellite Launch Co.

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- Satellite launch company Astra will go public by merging with a private equity-backed special purpose acquisition company in a deal announced Tuesday that values the business at about $2.1 billion, with help from Winston & Strawn and Ropes & Gray. Alameda, California-based Astra will combine with special purpose acquisition company Holicity Inc. at an enterprise value of roughly $2.1 billion, according to a statement. The companies say the resulting entity will be the first space launch company ever listed on the Nasdaq. The merged business will be listed under the ticker symbol ASTR. "This transaction takes us a step closer to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS