Senior Living Co. Agrees To Pay $1M To End BIPA Case

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- A former nursing assistant at an Illinois location for a senior living chain has reached a nearly $1 million deal to end a proposed class action accusing the company of violating the state's biometric privacy law by collecting workers' fingerprints without their informed consent. Sabrina Bedford asked a federal court Monday to grant preliminary approval to a settlement reached with her former employer, Lifespace Communities Inc., as well as certification for purposes of the deal to a class that is estimated to include 859 current and former Lifespace employees. Each member would receive a $1,150 payment before fees and other expenses...

