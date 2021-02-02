Green Groups Fail To Stop ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge rejected an Iñupiat Peoples environmental group's expedited bid to undo the approval of ConocoPhillips' massive oil and gas drilling project in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve, since environmental groups did not demonstrate "irreparable injury" to polar bears. Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, along with five other environmental groups including the Sierra Club, had sued various federal agencies over claims that the approval of ConocoPhillips' drilling project violated the Endangered Species Act by putting polar bears at risk. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason wrote in her Monday order denying the environmental groups' request for preliminary injunction that...

