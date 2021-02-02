Union Urges Court To Recognize Deliveroo Riders In Appeal

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 4:17 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for a British trade union urged the Court of Appeal on Tuesday to grant Deliveroo couriers collective bargaining rights as part of legal proceedings that could shape the rights of thousands of people in the gig economy. A lawyer for a trade union has asked the Court of Appeal to overturn findings that Deliveroo drivers and cyclists are self-employed. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) John Hendy QC, counsel for the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain, urged the appellate court to overturn findings that drivers and cyclists for the online food delivery service were self-employed. The union is trying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS