More Automakers Exit Fight Over Trump Emissions Rules

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- Major automakers including Toyota and Hyundai on Tuesday withdrew their support of Trump-era moves to strip California of its ability to set its own vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards, a day after the Biden administration sought to freeze litigation challenging the rules. Automaker trade groups the Coalition for Sustainable Automotive Regulation and Automotive Regulatory Council Inc., having intervened on behalf of the federal government in D.C. Circuit litigation challenging the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles rule, told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday they now want to exit the case. The groups, whose members include global giants Toyota Motor Corp.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS