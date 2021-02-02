Ingenious Ordered To Pare Tax Scheme Appeal Arguments

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 8:39 PM GMT) -- A judge on Tuesday ordered three Ingenious companies behind a film finance scheme that left high-profile investors on the hook for millions in taxes to "whittle" down their appellate submissions, saying their arguments ran outside the permitted grounds for appeal. High Court Judge David Richards said he was "entirely satisfied" that certain contentions the Ingenious companies were poised to pursue fell outside the scope of arguments they were allowed to make at a six-day appeal hearing scheduled to start March 11. The related companies, Ingenious Games LLP, Inside Track Productions LLP, and Ingenious Film Partners 2 LLP are fighting a July...

