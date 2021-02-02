NJ Court Wary Of Medical Pot Hopefuls' Claims Of Tech Glitch

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court pushed back Tuesday on companies' argument that the state wrongly blamed them for technical woes that sunk their bids to run medical marijuana dispensaries, noting that most of the other permit applications were electronically submitted without any snags. The appellate panel pointed to that disparity during a remote hearing on nine combined appeals from businesses challenging how the state Department of Health disqualified their 2019 applications for a mix of reasons, including because the agency could not open certain documents due to a technological glitch that officials have attributed to the applicants. "The commonality here...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS