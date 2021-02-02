Ex-Re/Max Agent Must Arbitrate Sexual Misconduct Claims

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said Tuesday a "broadly worded" arbitration clause required a former Re/Max agent to go to mediation and arbitration to pursue her claims that she was fired for complaining about purported sexual misconduct by the co-owner of a real estate brokerage company. The appellate panel affirmed a trial court's finding last year that Lindsey Sengebush's claims were covered by the arbitration provision in her 2016 agreement to serve as an exclusive real estate sales associate for Re/Max House Values, saying the agreement was "broad enough to waive plaintiff's right to a jury trial or to pursue...

