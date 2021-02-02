UK Is Proof Nonlawyer Ownership Threatens Legal Profession

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 2:19 PM EST) -- An invisible war is taking place that threatens the legal profession. Behind closed doors, companies, insurers and private equity funds are strategizing ways to buy and own law firms. But we don't hear about that. We hear about "access to justice" and "low-cost legal services." That is a trojan horse. Utah and Arizona have already opened the gate. In August of last year, the Utah Supreme Court unanimously approved a two-year pilot program that allows "nontraditional legal service providers" to practice law in a regulated so-called sandbox.[1] By December of last year, Utah's Innovation Office had approved 20 nontraditional legal service...

