Ex-Construction Co. Manager Pleads Not Guilty To Taking $2M

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- The former office manager for a Chicago-suburban construction company pled not guilty Tuesday to federal wire fraud for what prosecutors allege is her embezzlement of more than $2.3 million from her employer over a decade and using the money for personal expenses. Mildred Crowley, who worked for a blasting contractor in Lemont, Illinois, entered her plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez during her first appearance on charging information federal prosecutors filed against her in December. Crowley waived formal reading of the charging information during her remote arraignment. The government accuses Crowley of issuing herself more than $100,000 in unauthorized checks,...

