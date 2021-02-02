RISD Owes Student $2.5M Over Study-Abroad Attack

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- The Rhode Island School of Design owes more than $2.5 million to a woman who was raped because students could not lock their rooms at a study-abroad program, a federal judge ruled Tuesday following a bench trial. U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. said RISD caused "intense" and ongoing suffering to the student, identified as Jane Doe, through its failure to arrange safe housing for a three-week program in Ireland in June and July 2016. The night the students arrived, another student in the program made unwanted advances toward Doe and was rejected, then later entered her room and raped her,...

