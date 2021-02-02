'Shameless' Crimes In Giuliani-Linked Case Merit Jail, US Says

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Florida businessman should serve roughly three years in prison after admitting to "shameless" fraud and campaign finance crimes in the same investigation that also ensnared three associates of Rudy Giuliani, federal prosecutors told a New York federal judge. In a filing Monday, prosecutors urged the court to sentence David Correia to between 33 and 41 months in prison on his October guilty plea to conspiring to cheat seven investors out of more than $2.3 million through a securities-focused insurance venture, Fraud Guarantee. The company purported to insure investors from corporate fraud. Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is facing similar fraud conspiracy allegations....

