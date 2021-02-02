E-Learning Like Paying Prime Rib Price For Burger, Court Told

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 12:35 PM EST) -- Suffolk University students whose classes were forced online when the Boston-based school went remote last spring told a federal judge Tuesday that the situation was a bait-and-switch akin to prepaying for a prime rib dinner but being given a hamburger instead. Roy Willey IV of Anastopoulo Law Firm, representing Suffolk University student Julia Durbeck, served up the analogy as he argued the school must fork over tuition money. "You and I would reasonably expect a refund for the difference between a prime rib and hamburger," Willey told U.S. District Judge William G. Young. Suffolk University urged Judge Young to dismiss Durbeck's...

