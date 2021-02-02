Real Estate Tech Biz Lands $110M In Tiger Global-Led Round

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Divvy Homes, a real estate technology company that helps people become homeowners, said Tuesday it nabbed $110 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management. Divvy Homes said in a statement that the new Series C equity funding will support its market expansion and product development plans. The San Francisco-based enterprise said it has now raised more than $500 million in debt and equity financing overall. Other contributors to the round include GGV Capital, Moore Specialty Credit, JAWS Ventures and existing investors, according to the statement. Adena Hefets, Divvy Homes' co-founder and CEO, said in the statement that the...

