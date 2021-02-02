Anderson Kill Promotes 3 Insurance Attys To Shareholders

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- Anderson Kill has promoted three attorneys, who have recovered more than a billion dollars in insurance coverage for their clients, as firm equity shareholders. Diana Shafter Gliedman, Marshall Gilinsky and Robert D. Chesler became Anderson Kill equity shareholders last Thursday. The three lawyers have more than six decades of insurance recovery experience between them, according to the firm. "I am an Anderson Kill lifer," said Gliedman, who started her legal career at the firm as a summer associate, on Tuesday. "There is nowhere else I would rather practice law." The New York-based attorney is the co-chair of Anderson Kill's hospitality industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS