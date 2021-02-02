Sony, TiVo Reach IP Licensing Deal After Turning To Court

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- TiVo announced Tuesday it has reached a patent licensing deal with Sony, a day after Sony dropped its patent suit against the company in California federal court. Sony Corp.'s November suit sought a declaratory judgment that its PlayStation consoles and other products don't infringe patents owned by TiVo Solutions Inc. and its Rovi Guides subsidiary after years of licensing discussions began to fall apart. Sony then voluntarily dismissed the suit on Monday, before TiVo's parent company, Xperi, announced the parties had come to an agreement. TiVo said the deal is "a multiyear extension of agreements for TiVo's patent portfolios," but did...

