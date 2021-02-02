Warren Seeks Answers From Robinhood Over Trading Limits

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is calling on Robinhood to more thoroughly explain its decision last week to restrict trading in shares of GameStop and other companies amid a frenzy of retail investor activity, saying the move has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest facing the trading platform. In a Tuesday letter to Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev, Warren described the trading restrictions as an "abrupt" rules change that not only risked hurting Robinhood's retail investor customers but has also led to concerns about how the platform's ties to hedge funds and other bigger Wall Street players may have influenced its decision-making....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS