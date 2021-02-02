EA To Bring Back College Football Game Amid NIL Debate

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- Video game maker Electronic Arts Inc. said Tuesday that it is bringing back its popular college football games in partnership with the Collegiate Licensing Co., featuring more than 100 schools — though without the names, images and likenesses of college players. The announcement comes after five states have passed laws to allow college athletes to be paid for use of their names, images and likenesses and amid a larger legal debate over the rights of athletes. EA and CLC, a licensing company handling the rights of college sports programs, said it expects to bring back the college football game, which has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS