Montana Doctor Fined $150K Over Pre-Signed Prescriptions

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Montana doctor was sentenced to three years of probation and a $150,000 fine on Tuesday after he pled guilty in October to illegally providing his staff with pre-signed prescriptions for appetite suppressants to give to clients. Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in an announcement on Tuesday that Ronald M. Buss, the medical director for the Bozeman and Billings locations of the Montana weight loss clinic Go Figure, had admitted to two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. Buss, who is authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense controlled substances, would pre-sign prescriptions for Go Figure staff to...

