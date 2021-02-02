Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Cites News, Chats In Recusing From Robinhood

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- Florida federal judge William F. Jung recused himself from a putative class action lawsuit Tuesday filed against Robinhood Markets over its decision to block purchases of GameStop shares, saying he'd read news reports and had "extensive discussions" about the matter outside of court.

The lawsuit brought last week by three Robinhood users is one of dozens claiming the online stock trading app wrongly harmed users over its decision to block them from buying shares of GameStop and other volatile stocks.

Judge Jung said in his order to have the case randomly reassigned that he's had "extensive discussions about this matter outside of court...

