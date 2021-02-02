Fla. Judge Cites News, Chats In Recusing From Robinhood

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- Florida federal judge William F. Jung recused himself from a putative class action lawsuit Tuesday filed against Robinhood Markets over its decision to block purchases of GameStop shares, saying he'd read news reports and had "extensive discussions" about the matter outside of court. The lawsuit brought last week by three Robinhood users is one of dozens claiming the online stock trading app wrongly harmed users over its decision to block them from buying shares of GameStop and other volatile stocks. Judge Jung said in his order to have the case randomly reassigned that he's had "extensive discussions about this matter outside of court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS