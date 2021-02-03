Senators Grill Biden EPA Chief Pick On Climate, Independence

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told senators on Wednesday that he's committed to implementing the new administration's climate change directives while also boosting the economy, and said if he's confirmed, he'll be "driven by science and the rule of law." North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan faced questions from senators over climate change policies and their effects on jobs, water regulation, environmental justice, chemical regulation and other issues, and he frequently returned to the idea that he'll have an "open door policy" and will encourage open communication with all stakeholders on certain...

