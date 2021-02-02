Market Basket Skimps On Coffee Servings, Suit Says

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The owner of Market Basket grocery stores is cheating coffee-seeking customers by selling cans of ground coffee beans that advertise double the number of servings than they actually provide, according to a potential class action filed Tuesday in Massachusetts federal court. The suit is one of many that have been filed in recent months challenging coffee can serving promises made to customers in various states, including California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Weymouth, Massachusetts, resident David Cohen filed the unfair trade practices suit against Demoulas Super Markets Inc., which operates about 80 stores in the Bay State, New Hampshire and Maine. Cohen's suit...

