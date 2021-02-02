Ariz. Utility Hinders Solar Competition, DOJ Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 11:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice stood with solar power customers urging a Ninth Circuit panel to revive their antitrust action against Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District, with the DOJ arguing Tuesday that the Arizona utility cannot charge "anticompetitive penalties" to consumers who use its solar rivals. Consumers who say the utility's alleged penalties for generating their own power using solar panels contributed to the utility's monopoly on the electricity market around the city of Phoenix had support from the federal government during oral arguments before the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday. Matthew C. Mandelberg, of the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS