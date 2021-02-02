Split 9th Circ. Says Faulty NTA Doesn't Void Deportation Case

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel revived the deportation case against a Mexican national, saying Tuesday that his notice to appear before an immigration judge, which was missing the time and date of his court hearing, didn't invalidate the removal proceedings. In a 2-1 published decision, the Ninth Circuit overturned a lower court's dismissal of Juan Carlos Bastide-Hernandez's illegal reentry charges, which were based on a final removal order that the lower court voided over a faulty notice to appear, or NTA. But the majority panel held that even a deficient NTA was enough to imbue an immigration court with the authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS