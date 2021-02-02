Quest Diagnostics Defeats Fired Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- Quest Diagnostics escaped a disability discrimination suit on Tuesday, after an Illinois federal judge found that a former patient services representative failed to demonstrate how she was discriminated against or wrongfully terminated as a result of her post-traumatic stress disorder and other disabilities. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. axed Thelma Strong's case against her former employer, saying in an 18-page opinion that she did not allege she was disciplined or fired because of her disability. Instead, Strong alleged that she was terminated for taking her medical leave relative to her disability. "Such allegations may support a retaliation claim, but...

