Grocery Worker Can't Bag Class Cert. In Bargaining Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge declined Tuesday to certify a class in a grocery worker's suit alleging a United Food and Commercial Workers local breached its duty of fair representation by bargaining away a pension benefit, saying the record shows too much intraclass conflict. The lawsuit filed by Matthew Nagel seeks to represent a class of around 1,000 members of UFCW Local 653 employed at various independent grocers in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, claiming the union wrongly bargained away a "30 and out" plan allowing eligible members to take full retirement pension benefits after completing 30 years of employment. Nagel argued members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS