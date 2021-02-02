Solar Co. Commits $1M To End Mass. Sediment Pollution Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- The developer of a solar farm in western Massachusetts has committed roughly $1.14 million to settle allegations from the state attorney general that insufficient pollution controls during the site's construction caused damage to local wetlands and a nearby river. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office said Monday it has reached a deal with Pennsylvania-based Dynamic Energy Solutions LLC to settle an April lawsuit, which claims the construction of a solar field led to a significant amount of stormwater runoff and hillside erosion that filled local wetlands with sediment and polluted a river that feeds into the Connecticut River. "The impacts to the...

