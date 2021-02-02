Fine Art Co. Sues To Force $7.2M Monet Painting Purchase

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- A fine art company sued the Union League Club of Chicago in state court Monday asking a judge to block the private social club from reversing course on its agreement to sell the company a Claude Monet painting for $7.2 million. Thompson Fine Art Limited's lawsuit claims that it has fully complied with its agreement to purchase the Union League Club's 1872 Monet painting "Apple Trees in Blossom," currently on display at the Art Institute of Chicago, but that the organization has inexplicably and unlawfully decided not to follow through with the transaction. Thompson's says it is "ready willing and able" to...

