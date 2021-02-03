Project Finance Will Be Key To Developing Hydrogen Market

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- The development of the hydrogen economy presents an enormous opportunity for investors. In fact, recent estimates predict a hydrogen market of around $1 trillion by 2050.[1] Realizing a market of this size will require significant expansion of hydrogen project financing, which is currently limited by the regulatory, technological and market uncertainty that emerging industries typically face. Both the technological underpinnings of hydrogen applications and regulatory regimes for the hydrogen economy are still in relatively early stages of development. From an economic perspective, hydrogen production currently is a less attractive investment than other energy sources because of its high cost, especially when...

