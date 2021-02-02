Comcast Speeds Up Low-Income Internet Plans After Scrutiny

Kelcee Griffis By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Consumer Protection newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

I just quit working for Xfinity/Comcast. I want families to know that the special Essentials program they offer to low income households for 9.95/mo is only 25mbps and in almost every case, not an adequate speed for children to do their live "zoom" online class work. — Chase Roper (@chase_roper) January 11, 2021

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- Comcast is speeding up the low-cost broadband services it offers to disadvantaged students and their families, the company said Tuesday, after facing criticism last month for bare-bones internet plans that users claim are hardly adequate for completing homework assignments.In a press release, Comcast said it is increasing both the download and upload speeds offered through its Internet Essentials plans — which are generally $10 a month for families that qualify for assistance programs like Medicaid and SNAP — from 25/3 mbps to 50/5 mbps. The company said the move is aimed at increasing online access during the coronavirus pandemic and improving "digital equity" among disadvantaged communities."We've been on a mission to address digital inequities in under-resourced communities through Internet Essentials for a decade, and there's never been a greater need than now," said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable's CEO, in a statement.Last year, Comcast became one of themarketingto families that didn't previously have at-home internet service but who suddenly needed it to work and learn remotely during the pandemic.Some advocates praised Comcast's speed boost as long overdue, while cautioning it's not enough to close broadband service gaps that systemically affect students."Today's announcement shows that Comcast can improve its service for families and community members in need, at any time," said Devren Washington, senior policy organizer for the Movement Alliance Project, in a statement. "While 50 mbps is an improvement, we will not stop pushing Comcast until it makes Internet Essentials as reliable and fast as any commercial internet on the market, and until they eliminate barriers to accessing WiFi in every neighborhood."The ISP recently came under fire from a former employee who claimed the company has been marketing a product to students and their families that is inadequate for at-home learning.In a series of Jan. 11 posts, Twitter user and former Comcast sales representative Chase Roper said he could no longer justify selling service that is, "in almost every case, not an adequate speed for children to do their live 'zoom' online class work."In a Jan. 12 blog post, Roper — whose LinkedIn profile lists Comcast as his past employer and whom other news outlets identified as a former Comcast employee — further explained that associates were instructed to upsell the low-income families who tried out the Internet Essentials plans and found them lacking.Comcast associates would tell customers who were unhappy with the Internet Essentials speeds that "what they really need is something that will cost close to $100 or more per month instead of $9.95," Roper wrote. "This practice of upselling these specific customers ... was actively encouraged and coached by sales supervisors."A Comcast spokesperson told Law360 that the speed bump is unrelated to the criticism. They emphasized that the company has repeatedly increased speeds over the 10-year life of the program while never raising prices from the original $9.95 monthly rate."Today's announcement is really a comprehensive one that is just the beginning of more to come this year — our 10th year — of doing our part to help close the digital divide," the spokesperson said.--Editing by Philip Shea.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.