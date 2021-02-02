Women Say Ga. City Ignored Harassment By Police Chief

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- Three female former employees for the city of Jesup, Georgia, allege in a new federal lawsuit that the city's police chief repeatedly groped them and asked to have sex in a cabin owned by the city manager, who they say turned a blind eye to the harassment. Their complaint filed Monday claims that police chief William Lane made constant sexual advances, touched them without their consent and made their workplace so intolerable that they had to quit. They further allege that City Manager Mike Deal won't enforce the city's discipline policy against Lane. "Jesup Police Department's chief of police, defendant William...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS