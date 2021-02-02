Former WageWorks Execs Must Repay Co. $2M In SEC Deal

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- The former CEO and chief financial officer of flexible spending account provider WageWorks agreed Tuesday to pay back more than $2 million in combined compensation earned through alleged accounting violations uncovered in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. Joseph Jackson and Colm Callan made false statements to the company's auditors that resulted in WageWorks' improper recognition of revenue related to a contract with a large public-sector client and later profited off the skewed financials, the SEC said in a statement. Jackson, the ex-CEO, agreed to reimburse WageWorks more than $1.9 million in incentive-based compensation and profits he earned from the...

