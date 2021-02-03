Farmers Policy Renewal Fight Overblown, Texas Justices Hear

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Farmers Group Inc. policyholders encouraged the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday to affirm a ruling that they are entitled to renewals after the company wrongly tried to force them into narrower policies, saying the insurer is making an overly broad argument that the decision has giant implications for the industry. The homeowners insurance policyholders, led by Sandra Geter, pushed back against Farmers' claims that a Thirteenth Court of Appeals' October 2019 ruling flies in the face of the Texas Insurance Code and turns on its head the way insurers have changed homeowners policy forms statewide for decades. Instead, Geter's attorney John...

