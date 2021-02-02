Judge Beats Ethics Charges Over Courtroom Reality Show

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- Florida's Judicial Qualifications Commission tossed all disciplinary charges against a judge accused of ethical violations after allowing a TV show featuring real people involved in domestic violence cases to be filmed in her courtroom, according to an order filed Tuesday. The order does not explain the commission's reasoning for dismissing the formal charges against Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carroll Kelly, who has argued that she had cleared the program with an ethics advisory committee before allowing cameras inside. All six commission members who were present for a Zoom hearing conducted Monday agreed, after considering the evidence, that the charges should be dismissed....

