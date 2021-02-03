DC Hotel Owner Says Its Ch. 11 Case Belongs In Delaware

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- The owners of a Washington, D.C., hotel told a Delaware bankruptcy judge late Tuesday that its Chapter 11 case should stay in the First State, saying an effort by adversary Marriott Hotel Services to transfer the case wasn't supported by the facts. In its objection to Marriott's motion, Wardman Hotel Owners LLC said the effort is a blatant attempt to stymie the debtor's bankruptcy goals and is a litigation tactic aimed at providing a benefit only to Marriott. "Now, Marriott seeks leave from this court to transfer the debtor's case to the D.C. bankruptcy court for no apparent reason other than...

