1st Circ. Backs Worker's ADA Win Over Resort Operator

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- The First Circuit upheld a $500,000 jury win for a wheelchair-bound employee who said he had trouble getting through a heavy wood door to the call center where he worked, ruling there was enough evidence to back the damages award. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel denied Ocean Properties Ltd.'s bid to overturn the verdict in Ryan D. Burnett's Americans with Disabilities Act suit against his former employer. Tuesday's ruling said the jury made the right call in deciding that Ocean Properties had to address Burnett's requests for easier access to his job, but failed to do so, which merited the award...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS