Leader Of Alleged $8M Sports Gambling Ring Pleads Guilty

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Chicago-area man pled guilty Tuesday to running an illegal sports gambling ring and laundering its proceeds through an offshore Costa Rican company, months after his 85-year-old father was sentenced for also taking part in the scheme. Vincent Delgiudice, 55, of Orland Park, Illinois, changed his plea in front of U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall after initially pleading not guilty at a March arraignment. Delgiudice, who goes by the nickname "Uncle Mick," was accused of spearheading a gambling ring that netted $8 million on wagers for professional and collegiate sporting events between 2016 and 2019. Delgiudice admitted Tuesday to supervising...

