'Evermore' Singer Taylor Swift Sued By Theme Park Over TM

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 11:17 PM EST) -- A Utah theme park on Tuesday accused Taylor Swift of hijacking its "Evermore" trademark and using "explicit lyrics" and "vulgar terms" to market her 2020 album of the same name and accompanying merchandise, conduct that is allegedly "inconsistent" with the theme park's use of the mark. Evermore Park, an immersive theme park in Utah (top), is alleging that Taylor Swift's 2020 album "Evermore" and accompanying merchandise and music videos (bottom) infringe its trademark. (Court documents) Evermore Park, an "immersive experience theme park" south of Salt Lake City, has owned several trademark registrations pertaining to the "Evermore" mark since 2015, according to...

