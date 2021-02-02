Justices Urged To Take Up Clinton Deposition Email Case

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- A conservative watchdog is gunning to revive a case seeking to depose Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server as secretary of state, telling the U.S. Supreme Court a D.C. Circuit panel erroneously overturned a trial court's discovery order and granted Clinton "extraordinary relief." The 38-page petition for writ of certiorari docketed Monday emerged from Judicial Watch Inc.'s Freedom of Information Act suit, which demanded U.S. Department of State records relating to the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya. The full circuit court's bench in October declined to reconsider a three-judge panel's August order releasing Clinton from deposition. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS