Ga. Justices Dubious Of Geico's Bid To Ax $2.8M Award

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- A pair of justices on the Georgia Supreme Court appeared skeptical Wednesday of Geico's argument that it cannot be held liable for nearly $2.8 million of a car crash judgment against its insured because it never received notice of the lawsuit. During a teleconference hearing, the Georgia high court weighed questions certified by an Eleventh Circuit panel in Geico's appeal of a jury verdict putting it on the hook for the bulk of the default judgment against its insured, Bonnie Winslett, in a suit brought by a bicyclist who was injured in 2012 when a car Winslett was driving struck him....

