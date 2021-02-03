Deliveroo Argues Couriers Are Self-Employed In Union Battle

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 3:22 PM GMT) -- European human rights law does not permit self-employed workers such as Deliveroo couriers to collectively bargain as they do not have an employee relationship with the online delivery service, a lawyer for the company told the Court of Appeal on Wednesday. A lawyer for Deliveroo has said the appeals court should uphold findings that the trade union could not represent couriers. (iStock) Human rights law allows anyone to freely "associate," but only employees of an business have the right to enter into a collective bargain, Christopher Jeans of 11KBW told the court. Jeans argued on behalf of Deliveroo at the second of...

