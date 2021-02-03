Major Record Labels Want ISPs To Block Piracy Sites

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 9:07 PM GMT) -- Sony Music, Warner Bros. Records and other recording companies asked a London judge Wednesday to order the U.K.'s biggest internet service providers to block customers' access to nine websites they say are being used to illegally download copyrighted music. During a hearing Wednesday before High Court Judge Robert Miles, a lawyer for the record companies said the operators of the sites are either directly infringing the music copyrights or jointly liable for the piracy. All but one of the sites provide what's known as "stream-ripping" services, which allow users to illegally pull copies of audio or video streams from platforms such...

