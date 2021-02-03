PE Firm Lands $2.75B For 2nd Middle Market-Focused Fund

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Arcline Investment Management LP said Wednesday it clinched $2.75 billion for its second fund to invest in the defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial and medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials sectors. Arcline said in a statement that it secured the commitments for its Arcline Capital Partners II LP fund roughly two years after it sealed its inaugural investment vehicle with $1.5 billion. Rajeev Amara, the firm's CEO, thanked new and retuning investors in the statement for "their enthusiasm in backing the Arcline team." "Fund II will continue to focus on opportunities where Arcline can create value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS