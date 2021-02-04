Ambulance Co. Wants Full 4th Circ. To Revive Antitrust Case

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- An ambulance company on Tuesday asked the full Fourth Circuit to consider reviving its suit accusing Richmond, Virginia, of monopolizing nonemergency transportation services for a local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center, arguing a prior appellate panel misapplied a doctrine that shields certain state-sanctioned entities from federal antitrust law. Metro Health EMS argued a Fourth Circuit panel got it wrong in its January decision upholding a lower court's dismissal of Metro Health's suit against the city government and its ambulance operator, Richmond Ambulance Authority. While the panel found the city and RAA were immune from Metro Health's claims under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS