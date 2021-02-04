Churchill Downs Sues Over 'Unconscionable' Betting Fee Arb.

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- A Churchill Downs subsidiary has asked a judge to block a California horse owners association's demand to an "unconscionable" arbitration of a dispute over online horse race betting fees, arguing that the state's rules governing fee deals are unconstitutional and put companies in an "untenable" position. Churchill Downs Technology Initiatives Co., the online betting unit of the Kentucky Derby host, filed suit in California federal court Tuesday alleging that the Thoroughbred Owners of California can't use arbitration to challenge its cut of the profits from out-of-state horse racing bets placed through its websites under a hub agreement with Arcadia-based racetrack Santa...

