Securities Filings Drop In 2020 With Fewer M&A, State Suits

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- Securities class action filings dropped by 22% in 2020 from a record high the year before, due in part to substantial dips in the filing of state court claims and claims tied to mergers and acquisitions, according to a report released Wednesday. Plaintiffs launched 334 new securities class action cases across federal and state courts during the year, according to the annual report released by Cornerstone Research and the Stanford Law School Securities Class Action Clearinghouse, down from a historic 427 actions filed in 2019. Perhaps as a result of a slowdown in the pace of deal-making due to the coronavirus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS